St. Scholastica’s First Class of Physician Assistants

White Coat Ceremony Held In Mitchell Auditorium

DULUTH, Minn.- The College of St. Scholastica has cloaked its first ever class of physician assistants in their white coats.

The white coat ceremony included each student reading an oath to the profession, which they struggled, together, through some of the harder parts, giggling all the way.

The students say they’re dedicated to the nation’s push for improving healthcare in rural communities. And for some that means providing better care in their own hometowns.

“I was born and raised in Ely Minn,” said new P.A. Bria Schurke. “And my first rotation is in Ely. So I’m excited to go back home and work in my own small community.”

Schurke knew she wanted to be a Physician Assistant for a long time in Ely.

“I’ve wanted to do this since I was in 8th grade. I’m in my 30s now so it’s taken a while to get here.”

The class of only 28 was also blessed by a prayer read by Sister Kathleen Del Monte. A reception was held outside Mitchell Auditorium, filled with flashes of pictures with family and friends.