Superior Police Save Distraught on Blatnik Bridge

Five Officers Pulled the man oto Safety

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A distraught man was pulled to safety by Superior Police Officers on Monday after jumping over the ledge of the Blatnik Bridge.

Officers were called to the bridge when reports came in about a distraught man walking up the bridge.

When officers arrived the man told them he was going to jump.

After speaking with officers for a period of time, the man eventually jumped but was caught and pulled back over the edge by five officers.

Two officers were treated and released for minor injuries.

The man was taken to a local hospital and placed in protective custody.