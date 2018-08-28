UWS Volleyball Heads to Texas to Begin Season

The Yellowjackets will once again start their season in a non-conference tournament on the road.

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Wisconsin-Superior volleyball team will take part in the UTD Labor Day Tourney hosted by the University of Texas Dallas Comets.

It will be a tough one for UWS but it will also get them prepared for a grueling season in a tough UMAC conference.

“Our non–conference matches do a really good job of helping us see where we are as a team before we go play all of our conference matches. It’s been really good to hit the road right away because it’s harder to play on the road,” senior setter Emily VerWay said.

“Looking at UT–Dallas, a team that we open up with in the first round on Friday, they are ranked in the top 25 in the country so that will also give us an idea of where we’re at,” said head coach Lynne Deadrick.