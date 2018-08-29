Car Slams Into Front Doors Of Perkins Restaurant

DULUTH, Minn. – There were some scary moments Wednesday evening after a vehicle plowed into a Perkins in Duluth.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the Perkins on Miller Trunk Highway by the Miller Hill Mall.

Duluth police said nobody was injured in the accident, but the building and the driver’s vehicle were heavily damaged.

One other car in the lot got banged up, too.

Police say there were no signs of drugs or alcohol involved.

Perkins closed for the rest of the business day and was expected to reopen Thursday.