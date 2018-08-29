CSS Football Using Their Time Wisely

The Saints are taking things in stride preparing for game one against Mayville State next week.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica football team’s season opener will be next Saturday, September 8th at Mayville State. But the team isn’t even looking ahead that far. For these players, it is all about staying in the moment.

“Main focus really is focusing on being the best today and then trying to make tomorrow better. We’re really trying to get these guys to buy into the process and not look ahead. Today we’re going to talk about you know this is the only practice we have today and we’re going to have a great practice and then we’ll move on to tomorrow,” said head coach George Penree.

So far the team has really used this time during camp to bond with each other, establishing a trust both on and off the field.

“It’s been a really good atmosphere. The culture has been really good. We’ve all kind of been together as one. There has really been no fighting or any beef in the team or anything so it’s really good. We all have each other’s backs, we all know that we are all fighting for each other so it should be really good,” said quarterback Zach Edwards.