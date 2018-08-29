Donate a Bow Tie and Help Students Attend Prom in Style

The non–profit called If the Dress Fits pairs students up with prom dresses, this year they're helping the guys too.

DULUTH, Minn.- A local non–profit organization helps pair ladies up with a free prom dress but this year they need your help to give the guys bow ties.

The non–profit called If the Dress Fits started as a prom dress drive and now supplies hundreds of free dresses every year. This time around they’re teaming up with a national non-profit A Night to Shine, Duluth Chapter an organization that hosts prom events for teens and young adults with specials needs. But to make it happen they need the communities to help by supplying bow ties of all kinds.

“If I think about just the gentlemen in the community who have bowties that they don’t wear much anymore, I really think that the communities going to pull through and donate some bowties,” If the Dress Fits co-founder Amy Arntson said.

To donate a bow tie drop off locations are Bella Rose Bridal in Duluth and Blue Arrow Boutique in Superior. For more information on the non-profit visit If The Dress Fits.

