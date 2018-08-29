EPA, US Steel Reach Agreement on Duluth Cleanup

The Design Work is Expected to Finish in December

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) – A $75 million cleanup project at U.S. Steel Corporation’s former Duluth site on the St. Louis River will begin next year.

The Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Steel announced Wednesday that they have reached an agreement on cleaning up and restoring the Spirit Lake site.

According to planning officials the planned project includes dredging 700,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment and building three on-site confined disposal factories. The future plans also call for constructing an engineered cap over 100 acres of estuary sediment and creating a new 30-acre sheltered bay.

U.S Steel will be providing 55 percent of the total project cost and the EPA will provide the remaining 45 percent.

The cleanup is part of a larger effort to restore the St. Louis River Area of Concern within the Great Lakes Basin.