Faynik Scores Lone Goal as Hunters Blank Hilltoppers

It was a low-scoring affair as Duluth Denfeld topped Duluth Marshall 1-0.

DULUTH, Minn. – Jon Faynik scored with less than 13 minutes to go in the first half, and that proved to be the difference as Duluth Denfeld defeated rivals Duluth Marshall 1-0 Wednesday night at Public Schools Stadium.

Hunters goalie Eric Gibson finished with six saves in the shutout, which helped Denfeld improve to 2-1. Next up for the Hunters is a date with Hibbing/Chisholm next Thursday.

The Hilltoppers fall to 1-2-1, but they’ll try to bounce back on Saturday as they take on Hiawatha Collegiate.