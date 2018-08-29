Former MTV “Real World” Star Speaks at UMD

Matt Smith gave his "five things they don't tell you about college" talk.

DULUTH, Minn. – A former MTV star stopped by UMD today to speak about college and the real world.

Matt Smith shared his “five things they don’t tell you about college”. The talk included how to choose a college major, deal with professors, make the right friends, date and spend free time. Smith hoped he was able to compare his experience on reality television to what the students are going through.

“There’s stress, there’s opportunity, there’s decisions, there’s bad decisions and I think that sounds a lot like college,” Smith said.

Smith spent time before the speech individually talking with the students, asking about college and trying to connect with them on a more personal level.