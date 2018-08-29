Herter Promoted to Bulldogs’ Associate Head Coach

Former UMD men's hockey assistant coach is now associate head coach.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD men’s hockey assistant coach Jason Herter is being promoted to associate head coach of the program.

Herter is entering his eighth season with the Bulldogs. During his time at UMD, Herter has been a part of a NCAA national championship title, five NCAA tournament appearances and one NCHC Frozen Faceoff win.

Herter also oversees the UMD penalty kill unit, assisting with its power play strategies.