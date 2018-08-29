Keenan Named Interim Women’s Cross Country Coach For UMD

After the resignation of Joanna Warmington, Scott Keenan will temporarily be leading the program.

DULUTH, Minn.- Scott Keenan has been named interim head coach of the women’s cross country team at UMD. The former executive director of Grandma’s Marathon will fill the position while the search process for a permanent head coach is underway.

Keenen is a Running USA Hall of Champions inductee and USA Track and Field Minnesota Lifetime Award winner. Keenan is no stranger to coaching as he was the men’s and women’s head cross country coach at St. Scholastica from 1980 to 1990.

