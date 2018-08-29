Learn How to Spot Invasive Species on the St. Louis River-editing

Do you know how to spot plants and insects that don't belong?

DULUTH, Minn.- Thanks to a free class St. Louis River enthusiasts are learning how to spot invasive species.

The Aquatic Invasive Sentry Training Program prepares fishermen and paddlers how to know what plants and insects shouldn’t be on the river.

Trainers tell us it’s important to be on the lookout and inform specialists and it’s easy for people frequently out on the water to notice something abnormal.

“We want to education them on what normal looks like and what invasive species may look like so they know how to report them and that information can get to the DNR,” program coordinator/education specialist Sarah Grenberg said.

The training program is completely free and provides kayaks to take you on a trip down the river.

Organizers say another class is coming in the near future, for more information to sign up visit Aquatic Invasive Sentry Training Program.