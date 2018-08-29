Local Nursing Program Receives National Honors

The WIC program with St. Louis County was one of 90 programs to get the award.

DULUTH, Min. – A local nursing program is being recognized nationally for its work with new moms.

The WIC program with St. Louis County has been awarded the Loving Support Award of Excellence for demonstrating strong breastfeeding promotion and support activities.

“It feels great, my colleagues and I love our moms and we want them to enjoy parenting and we want them to enjoy breastfeeding and be successful and it just feels great to be recognized for our efforts,” pure breastfeeding coordination Beth Hanni said.

There are thousands of WIC programs across the country and 90 programs were selected for this year’s award.