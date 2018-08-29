Matt Niskanen To Perform Coin Toss at MIB-Floodwood Game

The Iron Range native will be at the season opener of his alma mater.

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. – Iron Range native and Stanley Cup champion Matt Niskanen will do the coin flip this Friday for Mountain Iron–Buhl’s football season opener against Floodwood.

Niskanen played quarterback and linebacker for the Rangers. It will be his first trip back to the Iron Range in just over a month when he brought the Stanley Cup to the Miners Memorial Building.