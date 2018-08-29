Morning Update 8-29-18 Local News and Weather Making Headlines Wednesday, August 29, 2018 August 29, 2018 Brett Scott, Categories: News, News – Latest News, News Update Tags: Brett Scott, brittney merlot, FOX 21, Headlines, Local News, morning update, News, weather FacebookTwitterEmailPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post Northland Uncovered: Grandma’s Marathon View... Autos for Autism Raises Money for a Good Cause Final Preparations Before North Shore Inline Marat... UDAC Moving Into Old DBU Site