New Roundabout Close to Opening in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- After several weeks of construction, a long-awaited roundabout is set to open.

It’s that time of year when most drivers are ready to see those orange construction cones disappear and at Maple Grove Road and Midway Road your wish is close to being granted. The brand new roundabout construction is close to the finish line. This Saturday, drivers will finally be able to try out the new style of traffic which is designed to decrease accidents at what once was a high-risk intersection.

A manager at a nearby shop tells us business has been steady but because of road closures and reroutes during construction quite a few drivers are asking for directions.

“We’ve been trying to post as much as we can and a lot of people call and we have to give out directions,” Stokke’s Meat Market manager Sean Hartley said.

This project cost around two million dollars and will be complete on September 1st. If you’re driving through a roundabout for the first time the traffic pattern can be confusing, for more information on how roundabouts work visit roundabouts in Minnesota.