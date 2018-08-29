Piedmont Elementary Holds Open House

The new school year starts on Sept. 4.

DULUTH, Minn. – School is almost back in session for Piedmont Elementary and on Wednesday, students and families got the chance to get back into the school year. Piedmont Elementary held their open house night, allowing families to meet their new teachers, learn their way around the school sign up for lunch programs and more.

“it gets us all together and kind of hug each other, ask how our summers are, it’s just a really fun day, especially the more you work here and know the parents and become friends too,” Dean of Students Jacob Lauret said.

