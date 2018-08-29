Prepare to “Pig-Out” This Sunday in Iron River

The 11th Annual Emergency Pig-Out Fundraiser is Happening Sunday, September 2

IRON RIVER, Wisc. – The community of Iron River, Wisconsin, is preparing to come together Sunday, September 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at White Winter Winery.

The Winery is happy to present a celebration and thank you fundraiser for the Iron River EMS and Fire Department.

Jon Hamilton, Owner of White Winter Winery says this is the 11th year of the “Emergency Pig-Out” event.

Hamilton is happy to host the family-fun fundraiser every year because it’s a way to give back and show appreciation for the hard working men and women in the EMS and Fire Department fields.

A delicious “real deal” pork BBQ meal including pork sandwich on homemade buns made by Angie’s Bakery, plus two sides, and dessert will be available.

Tickets are $12 dollars for adults, $6 dollars for ages 6-12 and children under the age of five will eat for free.

Hamilton says he would like to thank this year’s sponsors, including Memorial Medical Center, NorthLakes Community Clinic and Midland Energy for supporting the community event.

Live music will be provided by Finding Leroy and Friends. The band is set to play a mix of music including blues, rock, jazz, country – something for everyone to enjoy and dance to!

Click here for more information.