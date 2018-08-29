Senior Leadership Key for UMD Women’s Soccer Team

The Bulldogs want to build off of their success last season after a 10-win campaign.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s soccer team head into this season with a lot of momentum from their success in 2017. All thanks to a senior class that had to go through some growing pains early on in their collegiate careers.

“They understand that it means something in terms of how their games can change and how they can grow and develop, and how they can apply that to this particular season. But they also have enough experience to be able to project that to the younger players. We can’t have a start like that with this many seniors,” head coach Greg Cane said.

The Bulldogs will open the season against Michigan Tech. Last year, UMD got their first ever win over the Huskies and they’ll be looking to do the same Thursday in Houghton.

“I think we can duplicate that this year. They’re very athletic. They play a high-emotion game as well. We got ahead in that game last year and I think that’s important for us tomorrow as well,” said Cane.

The match kicks off at 7 p.m. local time, 6 p.m. central at Sherman Field