Walker Declares Statewide Flooding Emergency

The Declaration is the First Step Toward Federal Assistance

Mark-Hoffman/Milwaukee-Journal-Sentinel-via-AP

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Gov. Scott Walker is declaring a statewide emergency as Wisconsin struggles with widespread flooding.

The governor issued the declaration Wednesday afternoon. He had declared a state of emergency in seven counties over the last week.

The declaration calls for all state agencies to assist in responding to the floods and allows Adjutant General Don Dunbar to call any elements of the Wisconsin National Guard to active duty to assist local authorities.

The declaration is also the first step toward seeking federal assistance.