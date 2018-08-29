WITC Off to A New Start for the School Year

Forbes Magazine recently ranked WITC as the 22nd best two–year trade school in the nation.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It’s the start of the new school year at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (WITC) in Superior.

There are also a lot of new programs and changes coming to WITC for students, faculty and staff, starting with the construction for a new front entrance and new pharmacy technician and hospitality specialist programs.

These programs are used as a recruiting tool for prospective students.

“Because we’re a technical college, we really meet the needs of our local workforce,” said WITC Career Specialsit/Recruiter Kayti Stolp. “So our programs are designed to be very hands on, short–term, get students in, get them working.”

