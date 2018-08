City Officials say William A. Irvin Will Move by end of September

DULUTH, Minn. – A firm date has yet to be determined for moving the William A. Irvin, however city officials say they expect the move to be before the end of September.

The move will be determined mainly by weather and lake behavior as well as the purchase of tug boats and barges to make the move safe.

Officials say they do plan on the move being very early in the morning, most likely before sunrise.