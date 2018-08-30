Cleveland-Cliffs Sues DNR and Mesabi Metallics Company Over Permits

Mesabi Metallics and Cliffs own Land in the Same Area

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – Cleveland-Cliffs filed a lawsuit against the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, its Commissioner Thomas Landwehr, and Mesabi Metallics Company, LLC on Tuesday in Itasca County District Court.

Cliffs alleges in the suit that the DNR refuses to modify a mining permit for Mesabi Metallics Nashwauk project. Cliffs had previously requested that the state of Minnesota take away Mesabi Metallic’s rights regarding mining on Cliff’s ore properties there, which is the former Essar Steel site.

Cliffs also alleges that Mesabi Metallics has made claims that it intends to start mining activity within their permit to mine boundaries which resides on Cliffs owned land.

Mesabi Metallics also owns land in that area.