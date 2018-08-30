Cooking Connection: Minnesota Wine Country

Minnesota State Fair Food & Wine Pairings With Brittney Merlot & MN Wine Country

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Great Minnesota Get Together is a place to unwind with friends and family and indulge in some of the best fair food finds!

In this week’s Cooking Connection, Brittney Merlot takes us into the kitchen of Minnesota Wine Country! Where every dish is made with wine! We even paired our favorite dishes with the best glass of wine you can find! Check out the delicious Brie Bites with tempura batter, served with a raspberry wine jelly. Plus, the Sriracha Cheese Ball that’s mixed with white wine in Panko bread crum and served with a sweet chili sauce! (that also has red wine in it!)