Duluth Teacher’s Journey Brings Him Back to the Northland

Fun fact, the kids Jesse will be teaching were born the year he graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth in 2009.

DULUTH, Minn. – The first day of school can bring a lot of emotions for students and also for teachers.

Even teachers who are in their first year at a new district.

Jesse Frischmann always wanted to come back to Duluth.

It’s the place where he got his start in teaching and now it’s finally happening for him.

Students aren’t the only ones excited for the first day of school.

“I won’t sleep the night before,” said Frischmann. “I already have my outfit all picked out.”

Jesse Frischmann will be a third grade teacher at Myers–Wilkins Elementary in Duluth this year.

“It’s unreal,” said Frischmann. “I took this job last Friday.”

He’s putting the finishing touches on his classroom.

Throughout his nine years of teaching, Jesse has had stops in Bemidji, the Twin Cities and now he’s back in the Northland.

“Always been my goal to kind of come back and rejoin the district where I first learned how to teach, move back to Duluth. It’s kind of come full circle,” said Frischmann.

Those past teaching experiences have prepared Jesse for his new start.

“I’m ready to make an impact and hopefully help out Duluth and enjoy my students,” said Frischmann.

As nervous as Jesse says he is, he won’t be alone.

Across the hall is Maribel Mehling who will be Jesse’s teammate.

“We’re getting to know each other, finding out what our strengths are and what our weaknesses are and how we can make for a strong team,” said Mehling.

Mehling has about 20 years of teaching under her belt.

She already has offered Jesse some words of advice to for the school year.

“Really get to know your students well,” said Mehling. “Don’t just hear them, but listen to them and with that get to know your role in their lives as it varies from kid to kid.”

Before these empty seats are filled with students. Jesse has to make it through open house, where he’ll meet some of his students.

Jesse will be wearing his lucky shirt.

The first day of school for Mr. Frischmann and his third graders is Sept. 4.