Great Northern Classic Rodeo Takes Over Superior This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re still looking for plans Labor Day weekend, you may want to head to Superior.

The 27th Annual Great Northern Classic Rodeo will begin Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Friday night the rodeo will kick off with the “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Event,” and rodeo performance.

There will be pre-rodeo events and Mutton Bustin’ for the kids.

Events will continue Saturday at 7:00 p.m., followed by the last day of fun Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

