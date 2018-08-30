Healthy Tips for Heading Back-to-School

School Starts on Tuesday, September 4 for Many Students in the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – Heading back-to-school comes with excitement.

It’s a time to meet friends, learn new stuff and grow. But it can be difficult to do so if we don’t stay healthy.

Thursday morning, Dr. Addie Licari with St. Luke’s Mount Royal Medical Clinic stopped by FOX 21 Local News to offer tips as parents prepare to get children back into a school routine.

Licari suggest reminding children about safety. It’s important to go over street crossing rules and how to bike or walk to school safely.

Getting up early and back to a routine is also difficult for many families.

Licari says having breakfast prepared every morning is the best way for your child’s success. A meal high in grains, fresh fruit and an item high in calcium sets the stage for a great day.

Healthy snack options include items such as dry fruits and granola bars.