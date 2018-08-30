How to Become a Better Public Speaker

One local group is helping Northlanders feel more comfortable speaking in a professional environment.

DULUTH, Minn.- Do you have a fear of speaking in front of large crowds or presenting an idea at work? One local group aims to help improve your communication skills so you can better your professional career.

An open house was held on Thursday for the Toastmasters in the Paolucci Building in Canal Park. The Toastmasters is an international club with a chapter right here in Duluth.

The club is a space for professionals to practice speaking in front of a group of people they’re familiar with. Members also practice impromptu speaking, grammar, and time management.

“I can easily say that’s the best decision I’ve made in my career, my confidence went through the roof, my leadership skills, my communication skills have improved immensely,” Toastmaster member Nick Nelson said.

The Toastmasters are always welcoming newcomers to their meetings.

For more information on joining visit Toastmasters Duluth Chapter.