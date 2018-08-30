Mayor’s Reception Kicks Off Duluth-Superior Pride Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – The 32nd annual Duluth-Superior Pride Festival has officially kicked off four days of all-inclusive events.

Thursday evening, the Mayor’s Reception started the celebrations outside and inside the Duluth Depot.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, Superior Mayor Jim Paine and Proctor Mayor Phillip Larson were all on hand to open a weekend of celebrating diversity and acceptance with the GLBTAQI community.

“There are a ton of events coming up this weekend – and we’re super excited for all of it,” said Josh Miller, with the Duluth-Superior Pride Committee. “There’s drag shows, there’s parties at the bars, there’s family events – all kinds of stuff to do all weekend long.”

The free Pride Festival is Saturday at Bayfront Park and open to all ages.

The pride parade is Sunday at 10 a.m. on Tower Avenue in Superior.

For more on all the events and times, log on to dspride.com