Students and Parents Invited to Open House Before School Begins

Parents and students had the chance to meet with teachers and it was also picture day.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Classes at Cathedral School in Superior start next Tuesday and students were invited to an open house.

Students were dressed in their best and with a smile.

A new school year for some students means catching up with friends, making new ones and getting involved in choir and mass.

“I am extremely excited, since it’s a private school there aren’t many people that I get to meet, so I’m really excited for that,” said Seventh Grader Lily Poskozim.

Classes start Sept. 4.

Stella Maris Academy Welcomes Students to Holy Rosary Campus

Back for its second year as an educational institution, the Stella Maris Academy hosted a family-teacher meet and greet to ready students for the year ahead.

Over 200 students, grades pre-K- 4, are enrolled for the school year at the Holy Rosary Campus in Duluth.

Teachers prepared their classrooms for students and families to visit and become familiar with.

Academy principal Peggy Frederickson said that one of her favorite parts about open house is seeing how excited students are to meet their new teachers.

“I think it’s the excitement of meeting their teacher and actually getting to drop off their cool supplies that they bought,” said Frederickson. “That’s what the kids like the most, and I think, as well, the staff does. Everything is nice and clean and ready to go, so it’s just kind of exciting.”

Prior to the open house, each student received a school supply list for them to help provide classes with materials like paper and Kleenex.

Families could also purchase spirit-wear and sign their students up for extra curricular provided by the academy.