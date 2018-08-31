Bluejackets Score Twice in Second Half to Win Season Opener

Hibbing hands Eveleth-Gilbert its first loss of the season.

HIBBING, Minn. – Hibbing hosted Eveleth-Gilbert on Thursday night in its season over, as the Golden Bears entered the game 1-0.

Both the Bluejackets and the Golden Bears put touchdowns on the board in the first quarter. Eveleth Gilbert’s Kodi Intihar makes a safety in the second to put the Golden Bears up 10-8 at the half.

It was all Bluejackets in the second half, as they scored two touchdowns on their first two drives, going on to win it 22-10.

Eveleth-Gilbert will be back at home on Sept. 7 taking on Chisholm, while Hibbing will host Grand Rapids.