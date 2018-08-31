Book Drive to Fill Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

The fundraiser ends Saturday evening.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been nearly two years since the fire at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and they are in the process of rebuilding.

Now, they are holding a fundraiser to replace some of the items that were lost in the fire.

They’re raising money for the together for youth resource library. The space provides a safe area for people in the community who need somewhere to go.

“Having a resource like Together for Youth in the community is imperative for some young LGBTQAI youth,” Facilitator for Feminist Action Collective Andrea Crouse said.

All of the money raised will replace the books and movies. The fundraiser will continue through Saturday.

How to support the fundraiser: