Bulldogs Blast Beavers in Season Opener

UMD puts up nearly 600 yards of offense against Minot State.

MINOT, SD – The UMD football team piled up over 300 yards in the first half alone, en route to beating Minot State 49-3 Thursday night at Herb Parker Stadium.

Wade Sullivan finished with 96 yards rushing and one touchdown. Alex Lasinski found the endzone twice for UMD, who will host Minnesota State-Moorhead next Saturday in their home opener at Malosky Stadium.