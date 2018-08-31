Campgrounds in the Northland are Completely Booked Out for the Holiday

Reservations were made a year in advanced for a spot on the Northshore Labor Day weekend

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- With the Labor Day weekend upon the Northland, several campsites are completely full despite a rainy possibility.

The long holiday weekend is a busy time up the North shore. Burlington Bay Campground in Two Harbors is just one of many sites completely filled for the weekend.

All 146 spots at the grounds are reserved, many of which were claimed a year in advanced, according to city contractor Katy Groeneveld.

“I peeked at next year, cause people are booking for next year right now, and I do have some lakeside site open and non–full hook up, but all my full hook–up sites for next year labor day are already reserved.”

The weekend is one of the peak camping times of the Summer, but sites at Burlington Bay are continually booked through late October.