Class of 2022 Moves In To College of St. Scholastica

CSS starts the new school year on September 4.

DULUTH, Minn. – Students at the College of St. Scholastica are officially getting back into the new school year as the class of 2022 moved in on Friday.

Students were able to move in to their dorms today and several other activities were happening, kicking off the school’s welcome week.

The day brings a lot of excitement for first year students who are looking forward to being on their own.

“Being an adult. Being on our own, just being able to decorate our dorm and stuff. Having my own place finally like, one step before becoming a real adult,” freshmen Adrie Danner and Sophie Spiess said.

The College of st. Scolastica starts the new school year on Tuesday.