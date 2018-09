Coaches Corner: CSS Men’s Soccer

This week's Coaches Corner featured the St. Scholastica men's soccer team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we talk with members of the St. Scholastica men’s soccer team, including head coach Barry Chastey, as well as senior captains Kyle Hewitt and Luke Buckton. Among the topics discussed is the team’s trip to England and their preseason action across the pond.