Enbridge and Fond du Lac Band Reach Line 3 Agreement

Agreement gives new 20 year right of way to Enbridge for their six pipelines on the reservation

MINNESOTA – An agreement has been reached assuring the construction of an Enbridge Line 3 replacement pipeline through the Fond du Lac Reservation.

The confidential agreement reached between Enbridge and the Fond du Lac Band includes a new twenty year right of way for the Line 3 replacement and five other existing pipelines on the reservation.