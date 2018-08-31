Four Dead, One Rescued Near Apostle Islands

The Incident Was Reported on Thursday, August 30 to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office

ASHLAND COUNTY, Wisc. – Officials say four people are dead and one is alive after a kayak capsized between Stockton and Michigan Islands, near the Apostle Islands.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office reports the call for help came in to their station around 8:30 Thursday evening.

The call came from a woman who reported her sister had sent an alarming text message reading “9-1-1” and “Michigan Island.”

La Pointe Police investigated the call and determined the family had left the island in a kayak earlier in the day with the intention of checking out the Apostle Islands.

Officials say the father and two children were discovered in the water after midnight and pronounced dead.

Strong thunderstorms forced crews to stop search efforts, but the third child was found deceased in the water around 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 31.

Authorities say a statement from the mother indicates after the family’s kayak had capsized, she became separated from her husband and children.

All of the family members were wearing life jackets.

Names are being withheld pending further investigation by the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office and the Ashland and Bayfield County Coroner’s Offices.