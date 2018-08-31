Help Northland Families Have the “Best Christmas Ever!”

Nominations for the 2018 "Best Christmas Ever" Will Open Saturday, September 1 and Close Thursday, November 15

DULUTH, Minn. – Although were still months away from snow on the ground (hopefully), it’s never too late to start thinking about the Holiday Season and making it special.

Best Christmas Ever is a non-profit organization working to partner with business leaders and communities across the country to lift up families who have fallen on difficult times due to health conditions and other life challenges.

The vision of Best Christmas Ever started when Co-Founder Don Liimatainen began battling Ulcerative Colitis in 2010.

It was Christmas Eve, and he had just finished wrapping a few gifts he picked up from the convenience store for his son.

Then, Liimatainen heard a knock at the door. He answered to see three of his relatives saving the holiday by generously bringing huge bags full of gifts.

Nominations will open on Saturday, September 1 for the 2018 Best Christmas Ever. The window of nominations will close on Thursday, November 15.

Best Christmas Ever drop offs will take place on December 17 – 23.

If you’d like to nominate a family in need, click here.