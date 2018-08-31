Hotels Hustling for Labor Day

Pier B Among Hotels Experiencing Increased Business on Holiday

DULUTH, Minn.-For those who don’t want to spend the three days outdoors, there’s always indoor camping in a hotel room this Labor Day Weekend.

For area hotels like Pier B, Labor Day comes during the height of the busy season.

With summer coming to a close, they say families looking for a last minute vacation come knocking.

Where they come from may surprise you.

“Probably 75% of our travel is from the metro or greater Minnesota,” said General Manager Jon Driscoll. “We have seen more and more travel from Wisconsin and Illinois. And I think that’s a credit to some of the work of Visit Duluth.”

Next week they expect more corporate and group travel, followed by a five to six day slowdown before the falling leaves carry in more guests.