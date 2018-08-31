Hunters Get First Win of the Season Over Agates

Duluth Denfeld matches their win total from 2017.

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- Duluth Denfeld surprises everyone but themselves as they get a road win over Two Harbors 14-7. The Hunters match their win total from 2017.

Wryott Gerson scored an 80 yard punt return touch down for Denfeld. Dominic Klaas also scored for the Hunters. Mason Meyer scored the lone touchdown for Two Harbors.

Next week Denfeld will host Cloquet in their home opener. Two Harbors will travel to Esko.