Lumberjacks Blast Eskomos in Season Opener

The game was called late in the second quarter due to weather.

CLOQUET, Minn. – In a rain-shortened game, Cloquet defeated Esko 33-12 in the high school football season opener at Eskomos Stadium.

The game was called with nine seconds left in the second quarter. Cloquet finished with 389 rushing yards off just 15 carries. Marcus Pokornowski and Andre Peters each scored two TDs.

Next up for the Lumberjacks is a road match-up against Duluth Denfeld. The Eskomos will look to bounce back at home against Two Harbors next week.