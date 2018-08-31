Postponed: Movies in the Park, Friday, August 31

Tonight's "Movies in the Park" featuring Despicable Me 3 will be Postponed to Friday, September 7

DULUTH, Minn. – The Greater Downtown Council has decided to postpone tonight’s Movies in the Park series until Friday, September 7.

The summer series will still show Despicable Me 3 next Friday.

The call comes as severe weather is expected to push into the Northland throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Officials say the weather does, however, look just fine for this Sunday’s, September 2 make up date showing of La La Land.

The movie will begin playing at 8:00 p.m.