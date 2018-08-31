Rough Ridin’ at Superior Rodeo

Great Northern Classic Rodeo Kicks Off at Tri-State Fairgrounds

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Grab your cowboy boots and saddle up! The 27th Annual Great Northern Classic Rodeo kicked off Friday in Superior.

Andrew, the energy was high, the horses hyped, and the smell was ripe.

Riders tonight showed their support for breast cancer victims, by showing they were tough enough to wear pink.

As hundreds of cowboy hats lined the stands at the Tri-Sstate fairgrounds, horses were off to the side preparing with their riders…

Getting themselves amped up to put on a great show.

And so was the Rodeo Royalty, getting amped for her big entrance.

“Kinda brings everyone together,” said 2018 Rodeo Queen Elizabeth Burley. “Being Labor Day Weekend it’s the end of summer so it’s kinda a good last hoorah I guess.”

Tonight the Rodeo Drill Team performed a tribute to breast cancer victims. Then they were off with the bareback bronc and saddle-back bronc riding events.

Riders said that even though riding looks impossible the day of the event, what’s even harder is the 2 months of preparation beforehand.

The rodeo continues through Sunday at 2pm, with events for the whole family. Tickets are $14 in advance at $15 at the gate.