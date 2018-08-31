Shooting in Hermantown Leaves One Hospitalized

The Hermantown Police Department Reports the Suspect as 21-Year-Old Benny Ray Urrutia of Duluth

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Officials with the Hermantown Police Department report one woman is now hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound early Friday morning.

Officers first responded to the Econolodge Hotel in Hermantown on reports of shots being fired and a female screaming.

Witnesses report seeing a male wearing a red sweatshirt shove a female into a dark colored SUV.

Witnesses say the male and female then drove off from the area.

A Hermantown Police Officer observed blood on the ground and a shell casing in the parking lot of the Econolodge.

Shortly after, Duluth Police received a call from the residence at 105 Village View Drive.

Officials say the call reported a woman who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the woman bleeding in the dark colored SUV.

The female gunshot victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where she underwent surgery for the gunshot wound. Officials say the female is currently in stable condition as of Friday afternoon.

Authorities were able to get the name of the suspect from the female.

The suspect is now being held at the St. Louis County Jail on charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, 1st Degree Assault and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

A criminal history check of the suspect reveals the suspect had at least two felony convictions for possession of methamphetamine and aggravated battery out of Wisconsin.

A press event is taking place Friday afternoon. Stay with FOX 21 Local News Friday evening at 5:30 and 9 for developments in the case.