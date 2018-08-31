State Patrol Crack Down on DWI Arrests for Labor Day Weekend

Over 300 state agencies are working toward safer driving on busy roads

DULUTH, Minn.- With people out celebrating the holiday weekend, the state of Minnesota is taking extra precautions.

Through Sept. 3, state patrol will be cracking down on DWI enforcement. More than 400 drunk driving arrests were made during labor day weekend 2017.

State Public Safety Office Neil Dickenson says that agencies are working to decrease that number to zero by asking people to use services like Uber and cab companies.

“Last year there were 444 DWI arrests during Labor Day Weekend… we’re trying to get that down to zero, so we’re letting the public know that we’re going to be out in force, and plan ahead.”

Officers are also watching for speeding, texting and driving and other forms of distraction that could be a danger on the roads.