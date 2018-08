Zagelmayer Gets First Head Coaching Win as Hawks top Rebels

David Cornelius scores twice as Hermantown opens their season with a 27-13.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hawks head coach Mike Zagelmayer gets his first win as a head coach as Hermantown defeated Moose Lake-Willow River 27-13 Thursday night.

David Cornelius finished with two rushing touchdowns and Tate Olson threw two TD passes, both to wide receiver Elliot Peterson.

Next up for the Hawks is a road match-up against North Branch next Friday.