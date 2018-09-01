Drag Queens and Kings Perform for Thousands

Flaming Productions is a Twin Ports Drag Troupe

DULUTH, Minn.- A popular group on the rise in the LGBTQ+ community is drag queens and kings.

Many like Ariel, a local drag queen, dressed in drag to perform for thousand at the Pride Festival in Bayfront Park Saturday.

“Drag is letting out that, like… little thing inside that you kind of want to throw out there and have fun with but you don’t get to do in your normal life, and during a drag show you get to do whatever you want.”

Flaming Productions is the drag troupe in the Twin Ports that put on the day’s pop-up show. They also host monthly drag shows at the Superior Flame.