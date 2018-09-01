Duluth-Superior Pride Celebrates LGBTQ+ Community

Saturday's festival at Bayfront is one of several Pride events happening this year.

DULUTH, Minn.- Bayfront park was packed with thousands celebrating the beauty of diversity in the Twin Ports for the 32nd annial Duluth-Superior Pride festival.

Pride celebrations have occurred all over the world since 1970, but for three decades now the Northland has gathered the LQBTQ+ community.

Saturday’s Pride Festival is expected to bring 8,000 people to enjoy events for all ages.

Nathan Westerberg was this year’s festival coordinator and Pride co-chair. He loves being a part of an event that gives back tot ht ecommunity and represents all kinds of people.

“I think it’s really important just ’cause it gives us a chance to come together as a community and really just kind of have pride in ourselves.”

Many of those attending pride have a more personal connection to the festival than just enjoying drinks and music.

Several groups like the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an organization of modern queer nuns who raise money for LGBTQ+ causes, celebrate pride in honor of those who can’t.

“If we can go out looking the way we do, anybody can go out being who they are and be proud of who they are.”

Many festival goers like Jacob Manjovich go to show their support.

“We just accept everybody because everybody is entitled to be their own.”

Others like Brittany Olson go because they proudly identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We can be out, and in public and enjoying ourselves with the people we love, and I think we’ve just come so far.”