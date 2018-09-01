Local Firefighters Go Through Live Burn Training

Firefighters went through different drills to practice techniques and safety precautions.

SOLON SPRING, Wis. – The Solon Springs Fire Department held live burn training this afternoon, giving the firefighters real experience without having to be in a dangerous situation.

The fire department spent the morning going through different drills, doing rapid intervention team training, working with fog patterns, smoke ventilation and more.

All of the firefighters appreciated the opportunity to get some practice and learn to deal with similar pressure.

“This isn’t a real fire but it’s real heat and there’s that real sense that you’re in danger when you’re in there but if you’re trained properly like we believe that we are, it makes all the difference,” firefighter Chuck Walt said.

The firefighters were able to practice some basic techniques but they were also able to get a reminder about what’s most important.

“Safety. Number one is safety. You’re going in that door, you’re coming out that door. You’re going in that door, you are going to come out, so number one is safety,” Chief Jonathon Brostowitz said.